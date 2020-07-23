Trumbull youths charged after posting video of themselves with stolen signs

TRUMBULL — Three Trumbull juveniles are facing larceny charges after allegedly posting a video of themselves with stolen lawn signs on social media.

The group consisted of two sisters, 12 and 15 years old, and a 15-year-old male. The three went to various Trumbull homes during the overnight hours July 16 and took the support signs. Police, citing a desire to avoid provoking tit-for-tat thefts, declined to identify the nature of the support signs but said they referenced the current social and political climate.

According to police, the three brought the signs home and posted their collection on social media. Police investigated after several residents complained of the thefts of the signs, which the residents had paid for, and wanted to press charges against those responsible.

After identifying the suspects, police said the three admitted their actions and said they had done it because they did not agree with the movement that the signs were supporting.

The 12-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit trespassing. The two 15-year-olds were charged with 13 counts of sixth-degree larceny and eight counts of simple trespass. All three were released to their parents and are due to appear in Bridgeport Juvenile Court August 3.