This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — People may say that it is the meek that inherit the earth, but Brianna Jackson knows that, historically, it’s young people like herself who are destined to take over - and inherit the accumulated mistakes of previous generations.

“I feel like this is our world,” said Jackson, 16, of Trumbull. “We’re going to have to live in it the longest, compared to everyone else.”

That’s why Jackson got involved with Trumbull Sustainable Youth — an offshoot of Sustainable Trumbull, the citizen-led group that aims to make the town more fiscally, socially, and environmentally sustainable.

Trumbull Sustainable Youth started in January 2020 with some neighborhood cleanups, and has recently expanded its reach to advocate for environmentally focused legislation on the state level. In the most recent session, bills they advocated for included one to ban polystyrene trays from schools.

Jackson’s mother, Mari Jackson, is a member of the adult wing of Sustainable Trumbull, and said she co-created the group partly to get her daughter more involved. Like her daughter, Mari Jackson said she thinks that teens are important warriors in the environmental fight.

“I just think the escalation of climate change is rapidly growing,” she said. “Students and youth have time on their side to find ways to get involved in really make a difference. I think students have a great voice in the community.”

Though Mari Jackson said the youth group has a “good handful” of volunteers, she’d like to see more local teens join the group. The organization also recently lost some members to graduation, including the student who ran its Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The group, Jackson said, is looking for more members and a new social media manager. The new volunteers should be high school students, whom she said have an “aptitude and commitment” to a group like this that younger students might lack.

Jackson also is looking to have the group the meet once a month. Previously, she said, Trumbull Sustainable Youth has had a looser meeting schedule, and feels members might be more motivated with a stronger structure. Jackson said she hopes the group will start meeting regularly in August.

In addition to its other forms of activism, Trumbull Sustainable Youth is also planning to offer an informational session on plastic film recycling at the Trumbull Senior Center next month.

Brianna Jackson said she and her fellow youth group members are working hard to spread the word about what their peers can do to make a difference. “I think all this is important to get the community involved,” she said.

Those who are interested in volunteering with Trumbull Sustainable Youth should email trumbullsustainableyouth@gmail.com.