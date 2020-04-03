Trumbull youth aims for Ninja Warrior crown

Jake Scionti of Trumbull recently competed on the American Ninja Warrior Junior competition in the 9-10 year-old bracket. The competition airs April 3 at 6 p.m. on Universal Kids.

Trumbull’s Jake Scionti is one of the junior ninjas from across the U.S. competing in Season 2 of American Ninja Warrior Junior. Competitors race head-to-head alongside season one reigning champions and fan favorites in three age brackets: 9-10, 11-12, and 13-14 year-olds.

Scionti is competing in the 9-10 bracket. The season premieres April 3 at 6 p.m. on Universal Kids.

New to the course for season two are 10 iconic American Ninja Warrior obstacles including the Shrinking and Floating Steps, the Little Dipper, Spider Walls, Double Tilt Ladders, Crazy Cliffhanger, the Block Run, Flying Squirrel, Wingnuts and Skyhooks.

Three final winners (one per age bracket) will ultimately be crowned “American Ninja Warrior Junior” champions on June 12.