TRUMBULL — Melissa McGarry knows that today’s high school and college students face a lot of challenges.

McGarry is project director for TPAUD, Trumbull’s Prevention Partnership. The program released a survey earlier this year that showed that, while alcohol and other drug use appeared to be down among high school and middle school students, anxiety and other mental health concerns appeared to be on the rise.

Also concerning, McGarry said, is the constant threat of opioid addiction and overdose death. According to the Connecticut Department of Public Health, state residents are more likely to die from an unintentional drug overdose than a motor vehicle accident. And most of these deaths are linked to overdose of prescription opioid painkillers and illicit opioids.

“What we recognized is that, our kids in high school, our kids in college and our kids heading to work force — they’re facing these challenges (with mental health and drug abuse)” McGarry said.

Hoping to arm young people with the tools to keep themselves and those they love safe and healthy, TPAUD is teaming with Trumbull Emergency Medical Services to offer the workshop “Empowering (You)th: Providing Teens with the Tools They Need to Support a Friend or Themselves.”

The program will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at Trumbull EMS, 250 Middlebrooks Ave., and will tackle the topics of self-care, how to provide mental health support to a friend, signs of alcohol poisoning/drug overdose and more.

“We want to arm them with what to do if someone is having a mental health or physical emergency,” McGarry said.

This is only the second time TPAUD is offering the program, which is open only to high school and college-aged youth. It’s not for parents, McGarry said.

One thing that McGarry is particularly concerned about is the continued presence of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opiod that is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. One of the dangers of fentanyl is that it is often mixed with other drugs, McGarry said, and people often don’t know they’re taking it.

“It’s really changed the game and I think there’s a lot of interest,” she said.

Anyone older than 18 who attends the workshop will receive a Narcan kit. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose. McGarry said participants in the workshop will learn what to do if they suspect someone they know is overdosing.

She said TPAUD is always looking for ways to teach young people how to help themselves and others.

“This isn’t always something parent are comfortable speaking to their kids about,” McGarry said. “We’re happy to be able to deliver this information.”

Registration is available now through the group’s website, tpaud.org.