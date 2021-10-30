Trumbull voters will see some changes at the polls

Contributed photo /

TRUMBULL — Many of the town’s voters will find themselves voting in a new district — and possibly a new polling place — during the local elections that take place Nov. 2.

The changes come after the town council voted last August to go from four voting districts to seven. Since 2012, the council has consisted of four districts, with District 4 having six representatives and the other three districts with five each. The council has a 16-5 Democratic majority. From 2015 to 2017, Republicans had a 17-4 edge.