Trumbull voters will see some changes at the polls

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda
Voters line up outside Madison Middle School before the polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day, 2020.

TRUMBULL — Many of the town’s voters will find themselves voting in a new district — and possibly a new polling place — during the local elections that take place Nov. 2.

The changes come after the town council voted last August to go from four voting districts to seven. Since 2012, the council has consisted of four districts, with District 4 having six representatives and the other three districts with five each. The council has a 16-5 Democratic majority. From 2015 to 2017, Republicans had a 17-4 edge.

Under the new district plan, each district will have three representatives and no party can have more than a 14-7 majority.

The new districts meant a change to some polling places. Here is a list of the districts and their respective polling places:

 District 1 votes at Daniels Farm Elementary School, 710 Daniels Farm Road;

 District 2 votes at Booth Hill Elementary School, 545 Booth Hill Road;

 District 3 votes at Tashua Elementary School, 401 Stonehouse Road;

 District 4 votes at Jane Ryan Elementary School, 190 Park Lane;

 District 5 votes at Middlebrook Elementary School, 220 Middlebrooks Ave.;

 District 6 votes at Madison Middle School, 4630 Madison Ave.;

 District 7 votes at Christian Heritage School, 575 White Plains Road.

The polls open at 6 a.m.Tuesday and close at 8 p.m. Those who don’t know what district they are voting in can click on the “Voting Information” button on the home page of the Trumbull website, https://www.trumbull-ct.gov. They can also go to the Secretary of the State’s website, https://portaldir.ct.gov/sots/LookUp.aspx.

Trumbull has also mailed out large postcards with your voting information.

Those planning to register as a new voter on Election Day, will be able to register and vote at Town Hall in the Town Council Chambers on the second floor from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For answers to any questions about districts or polling places, call the registrars’ office at 203-452-5058 or 5059.

For questions about voting by absentee ballott, call the Town Clerk’s office at 203-452-5037.