Trumbull vigil remembers those who died by suicide

TRUMBULL — The second annual “A Night to Shine Your Light” took place Friday at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo on Churchill Road.

The event was in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, which was on Saturday. The vigil included a candle-lighting ceremony, ringing a memory bell and a moment of silence to remember those affected by suicide.

About 75 people attended the event, said Gillian Anderson, founder of My Friend Abby, Inc., one of the organizations that sponsored the event.

“Our goal is to keep our young people safe — to find ways to reach out to them so they know it’s OK to ask for help,” Anderson said. “We can all be advocates for suicide prevention, through our collective strength as we come together as a community, educate ourselves, participate and openly talk about this difficult and critical subject.”

“A Night to Shine Your Light” was a collaboration between My Friend Abby, TPAUD — Trumbull’s Prevention Partnership, Trumbull Emergency Services, Trumbull Rotary Club, Mary J. Sherlach Counseling Center, and Here 2 Help.

September is also Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people 10 to 14 and the third leading cause of death among those 15 to 24 in the United States.

Those who need support, either for themselves or a loved one, can text TALK to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line, or call 988 or 1-800-273- 8255 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.