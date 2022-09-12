Trumbull vigil remembers those who died by suicide Amanda Cuda Amanda Cuda Sep. 12, 2022
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3
The second annual “A Night to Shine Your Light” took place Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo on Churchill Road. The event was in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, which was on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The vigil included a candle-lighting ceremony, the ringing of a memory bell and a moment of silence to remember those affected by suicide.
Karen Frissora / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of3
From left to right: Elizabeth Haney, Amy Balducci, Nyasha Jones, Gillian Anderson, and Samantha Glenn at the second annual “A Night to Shine Your Light,” which took place Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo on Churchill Road.
Karen Frissora / Contributed photo Show More Show Less
3 of3
The second annual “A Night to Shine Your Light” took place Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo on Churchill Road. The event was in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, which was on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The vigil included a candle-lighting ceremony, the ringing of a memory bell and a moment of silence to remember those affected by suicide.
Contributed / Karen Frissora / Show More Show Less
TRUMBULL — The second annual “A Night to Shine Your Light” took place Friday at the Trumbull Town Hall Gazebo on Churchill Road.
The event was in honor of World Suicide Prevention Day, which was on Saturday. The vigil included a candle-lighting ceremony, ringing a memory bell and a moment of silence to remember those affected by suicide.
Written By
Amanda Cuda Amanda Cuda