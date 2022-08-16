Trumbull track to host national BMX event

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — There are many good things about hosting a national event at the local BMX track in Trumbull, said Chris Gombos, the track’s operator.

It brings in a lot of revenue for the 40-year-old venue, which Gombos said can be used to make improvements. It can also mean more business for local hotels, shops and other establishments. But mostly, Gombos said, it’s an opportunity for those in the region — particularly young BMX enthusiasts — to watch some good racing.

“It’s just really exciting for our kids who have never seen a big race before,” Gombos said.

From Friday through Sunday, Trumbull BMX, at 370 Indian Ledge Park Road, will host the New England Nationals BMX competition. The event is expected to draw roughly 2,500 people from around the country, said Bob Murdock, president and director of national accounts for the Connecticut Convention and Sports Bureau.

He said his job largely involves bringing competitions and events to the state and he originally put out the bid to USA BMX to host the New England Nationals in Trumbull. The town last hosted the event in 2018.

“We’re really glad it’s coming back here,” Murdock said. “We’d hoped it would come back earlier, but COVID put a damper on that.”

When Trumbull BMX last hosted the event, he said, it drew people from 39 states and Canada. Murdock said he hopes the competition once again attracts guests from across the nation.

The event is expected to generate roughly $2.1 million in revenue for local businesses, including hotels and restaurants, Murdock said. That isn’t just in Trumbull, but also in neighboring communities, including Shelton and Milford, he said.

Trumbull’s economic and community development director, Rina Bakalar, said she was excited about the potential impact the event would have on businesses in town.

“This is a great sporting event which brings thousands of visitors to Trumbull who eat in our restaurants and shop in our stores contributing to our local economy,” she said.

Gombos said roughly 450 parking spots have been made available for the event, as well as some overflow parking. There are also 75 spots available in a separate field for recreational vehicle parking, for those who wish to camp at the event.

Parking is $10 a day and RV passes are $125 for all three days.

Gombos said he’s optimistic that entering and exiting the venue will go smoothly, but did advise that people have exact change available for the attendant when entering the parking area.

Ultimately, the goal is for everyone to have a good time and enjoy the racing, Murdock said. “This really is a good family event,” he said.

For more information on the New England Nationals or the Trumbull BMX track, visit https://www.racetrumbullbmx.com/.