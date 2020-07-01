Trumbull town offices begin reopening, pool opens July 6

A swimmer makes his way across the pool at Robert G. Beach Memorial Park in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2015. The pool, and the one at Tashua Knolls, will reopen on a limited basis July 6. A swimmer makes his way across the pool at Robert G. Beach Memorial Park in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday Sept. 2, 2015. The pool, and the one at Tashua Knolls, will reopen on a limited basis July 6. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Trumbull town offices begin reopening, pool opens July 6 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — Town buildings began the process of reopening this morning, albeit on a limited basis.

In a message posted on the town’s website and in a recorded phone message from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, Trumbull officials announced that town hall, the EMS building and the recreation department building were open to the public by appointment effective July 1. The town clerk and tax collector are open for walk-ins, but Tesoro recommended against paying taxes in person.

“It is strongly recommended, however, that tax payments continue to be made online or via the US mail in order to avoid extended wait times at Town Hall,” she said.

The transfer station continues to operate, but transfer station tickets are available only at the station, not at the public works department.

The senior center and both libraries remain closed, but the library is offering book pickup at the main library on Quality Street.

Those going to town hall must have an appointment. Appointments can be made online or by calling 203-452-5000.

Anyone entering town hall must wear a face covering. Those who come to town hall without a mask will be given a surgical mask to wear inside the building. Visitors also will be required to use hand sanitizer when they arrive.

Once inside the building, visitors must check in with the greeter, who will ask a few health questions if the visitor did not make their appointment online. Once checked in, the greeter will inform the department, and the visitor may be asked to wait outside until the department can see them. When their business at town hall is concluded, visitors are asked to immediately leave the building.

Other departments not located inside town hall also are reopening on a limited basis. The health department is open subject to restrictions, call 203-452-1030. Also, the public works department is open by appointment.

The police department is open, with fingerprinting available Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors coming in for fingerprinting must be COVID-19 symptom free and wear a mask inside the building. Only the person being fingerprinted will be allowed inside.

The recreation department has announced that the town’s outdoor pools will reopen July 6, with safety protocols in place. Residents must sign up for a two-hour swim session and will be required to follow safety rules. Residents who did not register for a swim session will not be allowed to enter the pool area. Every person entering the pool area — including infants, nannies and guests — must be on the registration. Residents can register online beginning July 2. Residents may also register by phone at 203-452-5060. Voicemail and email registrations will not be accepted.

The recreation department also will be offering a limited summer camp that will run in one-week sessions beginning July 6. Information is available on the town website.

“I want to thank our town employees who worked remotely for the past three months, seamlessly delivering services to our town residents,” Tesoro said.

The reopening comes as many states have seen COVID-19 cases surge. Connecticut so far has bucked that trend, but Tesoro encouraged continued caution. Trumbull has seen 562 total confirmed coronavirus cases, with 119 deaths. The rate of infection has slowed in recent weeks with 38 new cases in June. For comparison, there were 140 new cases in May, and 383 in April, according to the town’s COVID-19 dashboard.

“The rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in Trumbull continues to decrease, which is good news,” Tesoro said. “However, we take on more risk as we continue to open more locations and have more gatherings even with restrictions.”