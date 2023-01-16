Trumbull approves $40,000 pension study

TRUMBULL — The town will move forward with an analysis of possible changes to the town's pension program, as the town council has approved funding such a study.
At its Jan. 5 meeting the panel voted to allocate $40,000 to hire a consultant to "review strategies to deal with recruitment and retention issues," according to a letter sent by Trumbull human resources director Thomas McCarthy to the Board of Finance chair in November. The consultant's duties would include looking at potential changes to "current and future employees' retirement benefits."