Trumbull town council appointment 'a real thrill' for English native

TRUMBULL — The town’s newest town council member may be from London, but her political involvement has its roots in Nichols.
“I had joined the Nichols Garden Club and I got to know Mary Beth Thornton because she became the club president and I was the vice president,” said Carole Hans, who was recently named by the town council Democrats to fill the seat vacated by Keith Klain. “We got to know each other and then a few weeks ago, I got a text from her asking how would I like to be on the town council.”