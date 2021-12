TRUMBULL — As part of Gov. Ned Lamont’s plan to distribute 3 million COVID-19 at-home rapid tests, Trumbull will receive 4,680 kits, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro announced Monday evening.

Lamont announced the distribution plan on Monday. It also includes the distribution of six million N95 masks.

The first allotment of this initiative will include the distribution of 500,000 test kits throughout the state, each containing two tests for a total of one million tests designated for the general public.

In her announcement, Tesoro said a limited number of home test kits will be available for drive-through pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Unity Park. Only one test kit per person will be provided at this time, and registration is required.

“As there are not enough tests for every resident of our town, the primary focus is for members of the public who have a known exposure or are symptomatic and are unable to find another test,” Tesoro said.

Only Trumbull residents can register to receive a home test kit. Residents must show ID at the time of pick up. Registration should be available through the town web site, at www.trumbull-ct.gov.

Per the CDC recommendations, if a self-test yields a positive result, people should stay home or isolate for 10 days and wear a mask.

There is no need to obtain a follow up PCR test.