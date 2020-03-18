Trumbull to businesses —Document everything

Rina Bakalar makes a point during a meeting with Mayor Joe Ganim and the Transition Task Force for the city of Bridgeport. Bakalar and the town's Economic Development Commission are working on creating a list of available business services for local merchants.

A social distancing practices and emergency measures due to coronavirus continue to effect the local economy, Economic Development Director Rina Bakalar has a message for business owners — document everything.

Bakalar and First Selectman Vicki Tesoro posted a message to business owners on the town’s website offering what support and information they could.

“One of the most important things a business can do at this time is to be sure to document fully any losses from the COVID-19 situation,” they wrote. “If new resources become available, this information will be critical.”

With Gov. Ned Lamont implementing additional measures limiting social gatherings this week, all gyms, movie theaters, gyms and fitness studios, bars and restaurants are closed. The exception is for retaurant takeout and delivery service.

“We recognize the tremendous impact all of these measures have on the business community,” the statement read. “We greatly appreciate all of your efforts to keep residents safe, and to adapt and sustain your business and employees during this difficult time.”

Bakalar said the Economic Development Commission was compiling a list of restaurants in town that are offering takeout service, and would do the same for other businesses offering altered services.

“The problem is that the situation is changing from day to day, so we need businesses to send us updated information when things change,” Bakalar said.

Busnesses that have adapted their goods and services should send information to rbakalar@trumbull-ct.gov. Details on all State of Connecticut orders and business guidance can be found on the state website.

“Thank you for the measures you have taken on behalf of your employees and customers,” the statement concluded. “We appreciate your patience and fortitude during these challenging times. We will continue to update you in the coming days.”