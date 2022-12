This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Michael Curry wasn't afraid to look a little silly if it made people smile.

The former Trumbull High School and Madison Middle School science teacher died Sunday, Dec. 4 at his home in Trumbull at age 44. Though few details were released about his death, all who knew him said he was a wonderful teacher and a joy to be around.

"He had a great sense of humor," said Tom Edwards, chair of Trumbull High's science department.

Edwards recalled that Curry once posed for his yearbook photo while wearing a pair of chemistry goggles. It was a silly look for an authority figure, but Edwards said that's who Curry was — someone who loved his job but didn't take himself too seriously.

"When you talked to him, within a minute it felt like you had known him forever," Edwards said. "He loved to wrap his head around fixing things or solving problems. He was dearly loved by his students."

Jamie Barbato, a counselor at Trumbull High School, agreed. He worked with Curry when they were both at Madison and said Curry "had an ability to connect with any type of student," from high achievers to those who were struggling.

"They knew they had someone in their corner who wanted them to succeed," he said.

Born in Bridgeport, Curry was a longtime resident of Trumbull. According to his obituary, he attended the University of Connecticut and then completed his masters in education at the University of Bridgeport. He went on to teach first at Madison and then at Trumbull High School. Edwards said Curry returned to Madison briefly in 2021.

In addition to teaching, Curry had a passion for music and was an avid guitar player. Barbato recalled him running a guitar club after school, and getting a bunch of students to show up.

"He had that ability to make everyone feel special," he said.

One former student with fond memories of Curry is Katelyn Avery, who had him as a homeroom teacher at Madison during the 2006-07 school year. In a Facebook post, she recalled his "friendly personality."

"I only saw him briefly in the morning, and sometimes during the day, but I thought he was really funny," she said. "He definitely helped make middle school OK sometimes."

Curry is survived by his wife and parents, as well as his brothers and sisters, multiple nieces and nephews, and his dog, Tucker. Calling hours are from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Redgate-Hennessy Funeral Home, 4 Gorham Place, Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, mourners are asked to make a donation in his memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences can be sent to redgatehennessy.com.