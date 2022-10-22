TRUMBULL — An online survey on how residents want the town to use $5.5 million in COVID relief funding drew about 100 responses, according to Town Council Chair Ashley Gaudiano.
The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance heard presentations from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and department heads on potential uses for the money. Potential projects included putting a synthetic athletic field at Indian Ledge Park, repairing a town pool and upgrading police body cameras.