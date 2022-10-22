TRUMBULL — An online survey on how residents want the town to use $5.5 million in COVID relief funding drew about 100 responses, according to Town Council Chair Ashley Gaudiano.

The Town of Trumbull was allocated approximately $10.5 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, and roughly $5.46 million dollars remain. On Sept. 1, the Town Council and the Board of Finance heard presentations from First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and department heads on potential uses for the money. Potential projects included putting a synthetic athletic field at Indian Ledge Park, repairing a town pool and upgrading police body cameras.

Following the meeting, Trumbull posted an online survey allowing residents to give their ideas on how to spend the money. Gaudiano expressed satisfaction at that level of participation.

"That’s fairly good feedback for public comment," she said.

Interestingly, she said, many of the ideas residents submitted through the form are similar to at least some of those presented at the September meeting. Many residents were interested in the field at Indian Ledge, for example, while others suggested using the money for paving roads, which was another idea discussed at that meeting.

People also suggested the money be put toward various building projects, including the planned Trumbull Veterans and First Responders Center.

Gaudiano said it's not surprising that people want the town to invest in these sorts of projects.

"Those are things people care about at a municipal level," she said. "There's a desire for ARPA dollars to be spent on things (residents) benefit from day in and day out."

Residents will get another chance to voice their opinions on how the funds will be used. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, another joint meeting of the Town Council and the Board of Finance will take place in the Trumbull High School auditorium to continue discussion of the suggested uses of the ARPA funds.

At this meeting, the council and board will also listen to public comment on potential uses for the federal funds. Public comments will be limited to three minutes per speaker.

On Thursday, Nov. 17, a formal public hearing will take place regarding the ARPA funds. The location is to be determined.