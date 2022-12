TRUMBULL — The Trumbull Public Schools Esports team, which is in its first year, has won a national competition.

The team, which consists of 62 students from Madison and Hillcrest middle schools, won the Fall 2022 Association for Middle Level Education esports tournament.

For the past 13 weeks, the team has been competing remotely against teams from across the country, said Michaela Durand, technology integration specialist for Trumbull Public Schools and one of the team's coaches.

The national championship took place Dec. 15. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competitive gaming. It focuses on teamwork, communication, strategic thinking and leadership.

Durand said, given how new Trumbull's team is, it was a pleasant surprise to win the competition.

"Last year we tried to get esports off ground, but we didn't have the equipment to make it happen," she said.

This year, the effort got a huge boost from the Trumbull Academic Challenge for Excellence Foundation, which donated $17,000 to purchase new gaming computers for the program. Durand said the computers are housed at Hillcrest Middle School, and Madison students are bused over to compete with the team.

Trumbull High School also has an esports team that uses Hillcrest's equipment.

The students on the middle school esports team played a game called Rocket League against the other teams in the competition.

"It’s like soccer with cars," Durand said. "It’s a pretty popular game."

She said the esports team will continue to meet and the hope is that it will take part in another AMLE competition in the spring.