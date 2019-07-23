Trumbull student news

The following students earned degrees from Eastern Connecticut State University: Anthony Flynn, bachelor of general studies in new media studies; Alexandra Galletti, bachelor of science in psychology; Brian Hnatuk, bachelor of science in accounting; Shaun Kennedy, bachelor of science in finance; Emma Moody, bachelor of science in health sciences; Kiley O’Brien, bachelor of general studies in psychology; Jayla Perez, bachelor of science in communication; Samantha Ryan, bachelor of arts in English; Samuel Watson, cum laude, bachelor of science in finance; Brittany Whitmeyer, bachelor of science in health sciences.

Brooklyn Cenatiempo, a 2018 Trumbull High School graduate, was named to the spring semester dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., where she plays on the RWU field hockey team and broke four university field hockey records her freshman year.

Hannah Duda graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in political science from Miami University.