Trumbull student honored for STEM excellence

Trumbull High student Cyrus Asgari was among the 42 students from public, private, and parochial high schools throughout Fairfield and New Haven counties honored by Fairfield University’s School of Engineering and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation at the 23rd annual STEM Awards Luncheon June 4.

The 11th-grade students were nominated by their respective principals and teachers for their excellence in the study of STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math). In recognizing these exemplary scholars — tomorrow’s potential engineers, scientists, and start-up founders — the university hopes to inspire young people to study and pursue STEM careers.

In his opening remarks, Richard Heist, dean of the School of Engineering, described how the convergence of engineering with disciplines such as physics, biology, and data science has resulted in major technological and scientific advances. Heist told the students, “When the scientists and the engineers put their heads together, very interesting, useful, and important ‘service to humanity’ things happen.”

Heist was joined by Chris Speights, director of Systems Engineering at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, to present the students with medals and certificates. In his keynote address, Speights described company founder Igor Sikorsky’s vision to use a helicopter’s vertical landing technology to save lives, and encouraged the young scholars in attendance to realize their potential to be the next generation’s leaders in heroic innovation. When it comes to medical, social, and environmental issues, he told them, “It’s not going to be the media or the politicians who solve the world’s challenges; it’s going to be the engineers.”