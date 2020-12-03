Trumbull state reps plan virtual legislative update

TRUMBULL — The three legislators who represent Trumbull in the state House of Representatives, David Rutigliano, R-123rd District, Laura Devlin, R-134th, and Ben McGorty, R-122nd, are planning to host a virtual town hall via Zoom to provide updates on the COVID-19 pandemic and on the upcoming 2021 legislative session.

The virtual Zoom Town Hall will be on Dec. 8 at noon.

The lawmakers will each discuss the state and local response to the coronavirus and answer questions from Trumbull residents. The legislators are also asking any residents with proposed legislation to share their thoughts for possible submission.

Questions can be emailed to David.Rutigliano@housegop.ct.gov, Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov or Ben.McGorty@housegop.ct.gov.

Zoom link is zoom.us/j/93339005653 and Meeting ID is: 933 3900 5653.