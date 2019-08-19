Trumbull state reps earn perfect attendance ratings

Trumbull’s state representatives, Laura Devlin (R-134th District), David Rutigliano (R-123rd) and Ben McGorty (R-122nd) each received a perfect attendance record from the House Clerk’s Office. Trumbull’s state representatives, Laura Devlin (R-134th District), David Rutigliano (R-123rd) and Ben McGorty (R-122nd) each received a perfect attendance record from the House Clerk’s Office. Photo: / House Republicans Photo: / House Republicans Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull state reps earn perfect attendance ratings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Trumbull’s three state representatives — David Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) — all earned a 100 percent voting record for all roll call votes taken on the floor of the House of Representatives during the 2019 Regular and Special Sessions. The House Clerk’s Office released the data on members’ votes this week.

Rutigliano, Devlin and McGorty were present and voted for all 392 votes taken on the state House floor during the 2019 session, according to voting record data released last week by the House Clerk’s Office. About one in four legislators received a perfect attendance record this session.

“As a member of the House Republican leadership team and senior Trumbull legislator, I always try to set a good example for my colleagues,” Rutigliano said. “It is important to listen and hear all the debate before coming to a final conclusion. Trumbull residents deserve our full representation at the State Capitol.

Devlin said many issues debated in Hartford this year would have had a significant impact on the lives of Trumbull residents.

“I consider it the ultimate responsibility to the people of Trumbull to make sure their voices are heard in Hartford through my votes on the floor of the State House,” she said.

McGorty said this year’s term included many important votes.

“I made sure that I didn't miss an opportunity to cast my vote on behalf of the residents of the 122nd, he said. “I will continue to be vocal in Hartford and fight for the taxpayers.”

The next regular session of the legislature will convene in February 2020.

For an overview of legislation passed this year, visit the Office of Legislative Research website: https://www.cga.ct.gov/2019/rpt/pdf/2019-R-0120.pdf.