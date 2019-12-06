Trumbull state officials to ring bell for Salvation Army

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123) and Laura Devlin (R-134) will be volunteering to raise money for local residents-in-need by collecting for the Salvation Army at the Trumbull Stop and Shop Dec. 17.

State Representatives David Rutigliano (R-123) and Laura Devlin (R-134) will be volunteering to raise money for local residents-in-need by collecting for the Salvation Army at the Trumbull Stop and Shop, 100 Quality St. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The lawmakers welcome all constituents to stop by and help make this fundraising event a success. If you are unable to make it on Dec. 17, visit salvationarmyusa.org to learn of other ways to do good this holiday season.

As a group, the state Republican caucuses have raised more than $200,000 for the Salvation Army over the past several years. The Salvation Army responds to natural disasters such as wildfires and tornadoes, provides meals and toys to families in need, and conducts research and analyses regarding human needs around the country. They also provide adult rehabilitation, veteran services, elderly services, missing person searches, housing assistance, youth recreation, sponsorship, and support in the fight to end human trafficking.

To donate on your mobile phone, text CTREP to 71777.