Trumbull social distancing food drive

With thousands of families and businesses struggling economically during this worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Trumbull EMS and State Reps. Dave Rutigliano (R-123), Laura Devlin (R-134) and Ben McGorty (R-122) are co-hosting a community social distancing food drive on Wednesday, April 15, to help our neighbors during this time of need.

The social distancing food drive will take place in the Trumbull Library parking lot, 33 Quality St., from 4-6 p.m.

Donors will not have to leave their cars. Social distancing guidelines will be followed to protect the health of both donors and volunteers.

All items will go to the Trumbull Food Pantry.

Some of the priority items needed in the pantry are:

Cold and hot cereal

Shelf stable milk

Condiments

Bread

Laundry detergent

Napkins

Tissues

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Dishwashing soap