TRUMBULL — The State Bond Commission is expected to allocate $1.5 million for a new Trumbull Veterans and First Responders Center — about half of the expected price tag for the project’s construction.

Sen. Marilyn Moore, D-Bridgeport, chair of the Bonding Committee said the funding is part of a bond agenda set to be approved on Thursday. The project, a proposed 5,500-square-foot facility, will be located at 1 Veterans Circle at Kaatz Pond. Design work for the project is complete.

“We’re so grateful for Sen. Moore’s efforts (to get the funding),” said Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro. “This has been a process and she’s been with us all the way.”

Town officials are hoping to receive the other half of the $3 million needed for the construction of the project through federal bonding.

“Having the state provide money will make it, I believe, a little easier to get the federal funding,” Tesoro said.

The new facility is at the site of the town’s former veterans facility. In 2017, the building was condemned due to a failed foundation.

In February 2019, Tesoro and the Trumbull Town Council appointed a community building committee to guide the vision, design and funding plan.

The center will not only be a meeting place for veterans, but also provide access to a variety of services and resources — including healthcare and workforce training — for the region’s 30,000 veterans, said Trumbull economic and community development director Rina Bakalar.

There will also be a “Wall of Honor,” where people can honor or memorialize a local veteran.

In addition, the center will be a training facility for responders, and provide meeting space for civic groups — such as the Chamber of Commerce — that don’t have a regular space and “bounce from place to place,” Bakalar said.

Moore said, when she heard about the need for funding for the project, she wanted to do something to help.

“I went to the meeting when Ray Baldwin (a former Trumbull first selectman and chair of the building committee for the project) did a presentation on what they were trying to create,” she said. “When they were talking about the funding, I said ‘I think I can help with that.’”

Once the other half of the funding is secure, Bakalar said, the project will immediately go out to bid for construction. Once construction starts, she said, it’s expected to take about 24 months.

Other local legislators praised the expected allocation of funding for the project, including state Rep. David Rutigliano, who represents Trumbull.

“Many of the Trumbull Veteran groups, community organizations and first responders are joining together in an effort to build a better, more modern facility that can house not only our veterans but be an essential facility for the Town of Trumbull,” Rutigliano said in a statement.