Trumbull set to start work on Route 111 signal, safety upgrades

TRUMBULL — Construction is slated to start soon on the relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111. The long-anticipated project would, among other things, installing a traffic light at the commercial plaza that’s home to Prime One Eleven and The Edge fitness.

“Improving safety in this area has been a top priority of mine since I came to office,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said in a written statement. “I am thrilled to have this construction get underway. These changes will be better for residents, visitors and businesses in the area.”

The town received approval for the project from the Connecticut Department of Transportation earlier this year and the project will be funded through a $1.6 million grant from the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program.

As part of the project, the Pequonnock River Trail will be redirected to the new light and a new crosswalk will be installed. Officials have said traffic is heavy in that area and has caused problems in the past. According to a news release from the Town of Trumbull, the early construction will involve preparing the area and the trail relocation.

Though the traffic light equipment has been ordered, officials report that it might be delayed by “supply chain issues,” but it will be installed when it’s received.

Officials had originally said the project could be completed by late fall, but, due to the supply issues, that timeline may have shift, said Rina Bakalar, Trumbull economic and community development director.

Bakalar said the project will ultimately be a positive thing for those who live and work in the region.

“Improving the safety, walkability and connectivity in this area will be a positive for the businesses and certainly residents,” she said. “Increasingly, people want to be able to go out on foot and enjoy recreation and amenities. This project achieves this for the area.”

Residents and businesses in the region will be made aware of any construction activity that could affect traffic through the town’s web site, www.trumbull-ct.gov.