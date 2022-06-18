Trumbull set to start work on Route 111 signal, safety upgrades

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — Construction is slated to start soon on the relocation of the Pequonnock River Trail crossing on Route 111. The long-anticipated project would, among other things, installing a traffic light at the commercial plaza that’s home to Prime One Eleven and The Edge fitness.
“Improving safety in this area has been a top priority of mine since I came to office,” First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said in a written statement. “I am thrilled to have this construction get underway. These changes will be better for residents, visitors and businesses in the area.”