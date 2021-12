TRUMBULL — The senior center has canceled all in-person activities for a little more than two weeks, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Center officials announced Wednesday that, starting Thursday, all in-person events would be canceled until Jan. 14.

“The cancellation of in-person programs is just temporary,” said Michele Jakab, Trumbull human services director. “We’d like to get through the holidays and see how things are going.”

All of the center’s current Zoom classes will continue and are available at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/Archive.aspx?AMID=50.

The center’s lunch program will operate as a pick-up lunch. It’s suggested that residents call the center 24 hours in advance for a reservation, at 203-452-5199, ext. 3.

The suggested donation for lunch is $5 and the hours to pick up lunch are from noon to 1 p.m. The $5 rate requires a registration form, as the lunch program is grant-funded. For those who don’t wish to register, the fee is $8.

Transportation and trips will continue to operate as scheduled. The food pantry and social services will remain open.

“The building will remain open if anyone needs assistance, but in-person programs are temporarily suspended,” Jakab said.

Trumbull officials have been tightening COVID restrictions, at least when it comes to town buildings such as the senior center. In November, First Selectman Vicki Tesoro mandated that all employees and visitors to town buildings wear a mask upon entering, regardless of vaccination status.

To date, she has not implemented a townwide mask mandate.