Trumbull senior center brings back lunch program

TRUMBULL — When the Trumbull Senior Center shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it, not surprisingly, took a lot of its programs and activities online. The virtual programs were a hit with a lot of members, said Trumbull Human Services director Michele Jakab — except for one specific group.
“We found that a lot of the people who were in our lunch program (didn’t want to do the virtual programming),” she said. “For a lot of them, the lunch program was the only senior center program they used.”