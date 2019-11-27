Trumbull schools update policy on homeless students

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull schools update policy on homeless students 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

When parents enroll a student in the Trumbull school system, they are required to provide proof of residency. This proof can be a tax bill, lease or rent agreement, or current utility bills. But what if the parents do not have this? In fact, what if the student is homeless?

This is not a hypothetical situation. Trumbull Asst. Supt. Jonathan Budd said Tuesday that there are a handful of homeless students currently enrolled in Trumbull schools. The number is small, less than 10, he said. But getting an exact number is not so simple since the condition tends to be temporary.

“We tend to think of homeless people as sleeping on sidewalks, and that’s not really the case in Trumbull,” Budd said. “More typical is a family that maybe was renting and got evicted, so they move around and sleep on couches and at friends’ houses.”

Budd has been working to update the school system’s policy on homeless students. The update was required due to a change in state law regarding homeless students.

Under the revision, Public Act No. 19-179, homeless students cannot be denied an education based on non-residency. The act went into effect July 1, 2019.

Also, the burden of proof in these cases lies with the party claiming ineligibility. In other words, if a school system claims a student is ineligible to be enrolled in the system because the student is not a resident of the town, and if the student or student’s parents claim to be homeless, it is up to the school system to prove the student is not homeless and resides in a different community.

“If a student is homeless, they cannot be held to typical eligibility requirements,” Budd said.

Previously, the family was required to prove their homelessness, he said.

The change is not inconsequential. In the past, school systems have gone as far as to press charges up to first-degree theft of services against homeless parents who enroll their children in local schools. In 2010, Tanya McDowell was jailed after Norwalk officials said she stole an education for her 5-year-old son Andrew by enrolling him in kindergarten at Brookside Elementary School. McDowell said she was homeless at the time, and was spending nights at a homeless shelter in Norwalk and a friend’s house in Bridgeport.

In January, 2010, McDowell and her son were turned away at the door of Brookside school. Months later she was arrested after finishing dinner at the Norwalk shelter. She ended up serving three years of a five-year sentence for first-degree larceny — for stealing an education — convicted on larceny and unrelated drug charges ... 12 years suspended after 5. current records show no drug convictions.

Although Gov. Dannel Malloy decriminlized the act of stealing an education in 2013, McDowell still was required to finish out her 5-year sentence and repay the Norwalk school district $6,500. McDowell now lives in Meriden where Andrew is an honors student.

the new law replaced a law that school accomodations are specifically excluded from theft of “services”

For the purposes of education, the federal government defines homeless students as, “individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence.” But regardless of whether the student has a regular place to sleep at night, if the student resides within Trumbull, the schools are mandated to educate them, Budd said.

“From a societal point of view, the worst thing would be if the student ends up homeless, then can’t go to school because they can’t provide a tax or utility bill,” Budd said. “They don’t have these things, otherwise they aren’t homeless.”

Legally, a homeless student is entitled to inclusion in all educational programs and services, including transportation, English language learning, health and food services, and preschool programs. District officials are obligated to remove barriers to education wherever possible, including waiving various fees and using reasonable means to determine an appropriate grade in the event that the student’s previous school records are unavailable.

If a homeless student obtains permanent housing, the student is eligible to remain in the school in which they are enrolled through the end of the school year, according to the policy.

“The point is to remove barriers to education,” Budd said. “I suppose the system could potentially be abused, but that’s not the worst thing. The worst thing would be a child who can’t get an education because he is homeless.”

Even if parents could theoretically falsely claim to be homeless to gain the benefits of the policy, the fact that fewer than 10 students out of about 7,000 in Trumbull schools have been identified as homeless indicates that the potential for abuse is small, Budd said.

“It’s a good policy to have,” Budd said. “These are kids who are already facing significant challenges. Educating children, removing barriers. That’s an important part of what we do.”

change was presented at school board meeting tuesday; Trumbull school board approved draft of revised policy last night with no recommended changes. Expected to formally copy new policy at January meeting.