Trumbull schools to provide grab-and-go meals for students

Despite the closure of Trumbull schools as part of the ongoing efforts to battle the spread of coronavirus, Trumbull students can still receive meals for the duration of the school closure, according to Asst. Superintendent Jonathan Budd.

“It is vital to us as a community that we provide emergency food service for children in need during this school closure, and it is mandatory that we do so for students receiving free- and reduced-price lunches,” Budd wrote in a statement to parents.

Meals are available to all residents 18 and under provided there is at least one child in the household enrolled in any Trumbull public school.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, families can come to Trumbull High School (72 Strobel Road) between 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 p.m. for curbside pickup of a free lunch for that day, and also a breakfast for the following day. Families will need to provide their child(ren)’s name(s) and will be asked to take the meals home with them. There will be no eating at the school or use of the school by students and families during this time.

Meals and food preparation will meet all requirements of the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.

Meal distribution will be at the main entrance of Trumbull High School. Security personnel will diret visitors to food service staff.