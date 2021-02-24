Trumbull schools mulls in-person classes Wednesdays

TRUMBULL — With COVID-19 seemingly declining and vaccinations of teachers beginning within days, Superintendent Martin Semmel said some students could be back in person five days a week as soon as next month.
Currently, all school buildings are closed to students on Wednesdays. Elementary students are in class four days a week, and middle school and high school students remain in split cohorts, with each group attending school in person two days each week. All students continue to attend remote classes on Wednesdays.