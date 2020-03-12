Trumbull schools, libraries, Senior Center close, rec programs canceled

The Town of Trumbull has shut down virtually all town and school-related activity until further notice, according to a statement posted March 12 on the town’s website.

The statement, signed by First Selectmam Vicki Tesoro, Health Director Luci Bango and Internim School Superintendent Ralph Iassogna, outlined the town’s response.

“As cases of COVID-19 continue to increase throughout Southwest Connecticut, we can assume it is actively being transmitted in Trumbull even though there have been no diagnosed cases to date,” the statement read. “Based on an abundance of caution, and in order to protect the health and welfare of our community, the following measures are being taken in accordance with guidance from state and national health officials.”

Effective Friday, March 13, all public and private schools are closed until further notice. This also applies to all school-related activities and sports. After-school programs including TLC are closed.

Libraries and the Senior Center are closed, although the Food Pantry will remain open.

Recreation programs and town sporting events are canceled, and all activities that had been scheduled to take place in school and town facilities are also canceled.

The three officials urged all residents to follow social distancing protocols and stay home if they are not feeling well.

“These steps are not taken lightly, and we recognize the inconvenience, expense, and concerns these measures raise; however, they are needed in order to keep our community safe,” the statement concluded. “Information on COVID-19 and on the virus with links to the State and CDC websites can be found on the Town of Trumbull website at https://www.trumbull-ct.gov/. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding during these trying times.”