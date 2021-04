TRUMBULL — As students have returned to in-person learning, one school’s cafeteria earned nearly a perfect score during last month’s inspections.

Booth Hill School’s cafeteria scored a 98 when Trumbull Health Department inspectors visited in March.

SeaQuest, located inside the Westfield Trumbull mall, led all food service establishments, notching the only perfect 100-point score in the past month. SeaQuest, though, is not a full-service restaurant and is graded on a somewhat different scale.

Health inspectors visit restaurants quarterly, and grade them on a numerical scale, with 100 being a perfect score. Inspectors deduct between one and four points for any of 62 possible violations. Any score below 80 is considered a failure, as is a single uncorrected violation that’s considered a 4-point risk factor. Inspectors issue 4-point deductions for violations such as improper food-holding temperatures, damaged food cans and inadequate hand-washing facilities.

Lesser violations can include leaving scoops in the ice machine, missing or inaccurate food thermometers and uncovered trash cans. Restaurants that receive 4-point violations can be required to correct them on the spot. For the most severe violations, the restaurant could have its license revoked and be shut down.

In March, Trumbull inspectors visited nine establishments, fewer than usual due to health department members conducting COVID vaccine clinics and other pandemic-related duties.

The March scores ranged from 88 to 100, and are all considered passing.