Trumbull school board seeks parents for policy committee

The Trumbull Board of Education is seeking five parents and community members to serve as advisers to the board’s policy committee. The Trumbull Board of Education is seeking five parents and community members to serve as advisers to the board’s policy committee. Photo: File Photo Photo: File Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Trumbull school board seeks parents for policy committee 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — Parents and community members with an interest in school policy are invited to serve in an advisory role on the school board’s policy committee.

“Trumbull has a really unique structure, with three parents and two community members serving in advisory roles on the committee,” Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Budd said. “It isn’t something the law requires, but there is a long history of involvement in town.”

Budd called policy formulation one of the most critical responsibilities of the board, and the policy committee approves new policies and adjusts existing ones. The parent and community volunteers serve two-year terms.

When the board last seated community and parent advisers in 2018, Budd said there were a few dozen volunteers. Those selected to be on the committee will start their term next month. The committee also includes two student advisors who have been separately selected. The group meets about every other month.

“The board tries to get a nice cross section of people with diverse points of view,” Budd said. “It’s a really good committee that has done good work in the past.”

The parents and community members bring a valuable perspective to the committee, Budd said. In the past, their input has steered policy decisions, including issuing Chromebooks to students and pickup and drop-off policies at the schools.

Anyone interested in serving as a community adviser to the policy committee should download an application form from the Trumbull Public Schools website and submit a completed form to Policy Committee Chairman Tim Gallo, tgallo@trumbullps.org and Board Chairwoman Lucinda Timpanelli, ltimpane@trumbullps.org, by 5 p.m. Nov. 4. To submit an application by mail send it to the attention of Tim Gallo, Trumbull Board of Education, Long Hill Administration Building, 6254 Main Street, Trumbull, CT, 06611.

Additional details about the Policy Committee are available here.