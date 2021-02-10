Trumbull school board seeks $4.7 million budget hike

2
TRUMBULL — The financial review that showed dozens of financial irregularities in the Trumbull school system continues to dominate the Board of Education’s budget discussions, even as the board voted unanimously to submit a $113.7 million funding request to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.
Superintendent Martin Semmel, who was not associated with the Trumbull schools during the time period that the review covered, pointed out to the board at its Feb. 9 meeting that the deficit spending seemed to begin at about the same time that the schools received unusually small budget allocations. The deficits eventually led the schools into what interim Superintendent Ralph Iassogna called a dire budget situation in January 2020.