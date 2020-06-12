Trumbull school board member quits during meeting

TRUMBULL — School board member Kathleen Fearon abruptly announced her resignation during Tuesday’s meeting.

“It is with great sadness and relief that I announce my resignation from the Trumbull Board of Education,” Fearon said, adding it would be effective the following day.

Fearon said she had grown angry and disappointed over what she described as the “disrespect between and among board members” that had made it impossible for her to enact meaningful change on the board. She said she chose to resign now rather than waiting until her term expired next year because, she said, she expected “the lack of leadership and robotic nature of anything pretending to be an action item will only continue.”

Fearon, a Democrat, closed by thanking board members Jackie Norcel and Scot Kerr for their cooperation and willingness to discuss topics, and wished First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tom Kelly luck in finding a replacement for her.

Following her comments, Chairman Lucinda Timpanelli thanked her for her service on the board and the meeting adjourned.

