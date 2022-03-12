Trumbull’s Studio 35 grows out of other company’s need for studio space
Studio 35 Productions is a studio and office space available to rent for multi-camera shoots as a live broadcast or photography studio. It is located in Trumbull Corporate Park, 35 Nutmeg Drive.
TRUMBULL — As President and CEO of Talem Health, Eric VanStone prides himself on providing a quality medical education
to health providers. But, he said, it’s hard to make good, streaming educational content when someone is vacuuming in the next room.
“If we were doing a live stream webinar in the past, we would go into a hotel, rent a ballroom, build a set and stream our content,” VanStone said. “There’s always a column in the way or a real estate convention next door.”
