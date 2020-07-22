Trumbull’s Stern Village to open necessities pantry next month

TRUMBULL — Stern Village residents, many of whom don’t drive or avoid grocery stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, will have another food option soon.

Stern Village has received a $5,000 grant from the Connecticut Housing and Finance Authority’s Small Improvement Program. The grant will be used to establish a non-perishable and essential items pantry in the village’s Community Room, according to Executive Director Harriet Polansky.

“The food and essential items pantry is necessary for our residents, especially during the pandemic,” Polansky said. “Several residents will not frequent stores due to COVID-19 and depend on relatives to help them. Many of our residents do not drive and run out of food items during the month.”

Tenants at Stern Village, low-income seniors and those with disabilities, are especially vulnerable, she said.

“We have a bus to the store, but some people don’t feel comfortable or they have trouble getting to it,” Polansky said. “And food stamps only go so far. Some residents might need a little food or essentials to fill in.”

Polansky said the pantry would stock a selection of laundry detergents, cleaning supplies and sanitary items, along with non-perishable food. The grant will cover the initial cost of stocking the shelves with items which will be provided free to residents who need them.

The pantry will be available to Stern Village residents beginning in August, she said. For more information visit sternvillage.com or email Polansky at harriet@sternvillage.com or call 203-261-5740, Ext. 2.

In addition, Stern Village is receiving $1 for each purchase of the $2.50 reusable shopping bag at the Quality Street Stop and Shop through the store’s Community Bag Program. The promotion runs through the end of July.

“Stop and Shop of Trumbull has always been a friend to Stern Village and we appreciate the donations from the reusable bag program,” Polansky said.