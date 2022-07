This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — St. Joseph High School has always provided plenty of summer activities for its students. But the majority of those were athletic and academic programs, said Jessica Costa, the school’s director of marketing and enrollment management.

“We really weren’t getting our students together to serve (the community) like we do the rest of the year,” she said.

So she decided to have a series of four community services programs throughout this summer. The first took place on Monday, when 19 students showed up at the school to pack meals and snacks for clients of Bridgeport’s Thomas Merton Center and Stratford’s Sterling House Community Center.

“People think about food drives in the fall and the winter but not about what people need in the summer as much,” Costa said. “People still need food.”

A total of 177 bags were packed for Merton and 62 were packed for Sterling House. About 35 students were expected at the event, but Costa said many had to cancel due to COVID-19 infections. Still, Costa said she was pleased with the turnout, particularly since many of those who showed up were incoming freshman.

“They hadn’t started school yet, but wanted to be part of something on campus,” she said.

The soon-to-be St. Joseph students were upbeat and enthusiastic and seemed to take their jobs seriously, Costa said.

“They were excited to be on campus and excited to be of service,” she said. “They packed bags so quickly and then did a quality check. Then they wrote positive notes and greetings to put in every bag. We’re not just going through the motions here.”

Founded in 1962, St Joseph High is a self-governing institution within the Diocese of Bridgeport. It is a co-ed, Catholic college preparatory community of more than 800 students.

Of the three other services events planned for this summer, two are also meal packs and the third takes place Thursday, when St. Joseph students will pack roughly 100 backpacks for young clients of the Sterling House and of Mercy Learning Center.

Anyone interested in donating meal supplies for the upcoming meal packing events can call Costa at 203-378-9378 ext. 452.