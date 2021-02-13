Slave, soldier, emancipator: The incredible life of Trumbull's Nero Hawley Donald Eng Feb. 13, 2021 Updated: Feb. 13, 2021 10:07 p.m.
Jennifer Winschel, a music teacher at Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull, left, and Meredith Ramsey, a history at Wilton High School pose together with a book about Nero Hawley at the Trumbull Historical Society in Trumbull, Conn., on Friday Feb. 12, 2020. Hawley was born into slavery, enlisted in Washington's army, and became a businessman and landowner in Trumbull after the war. Winschel and Ramsey used the book in their primary research for class assignments during Black History Month.
A view of bricks made by former slave Nero Hawley on display at the Trumbull Historical Society.
A drawing made of the home of former slave Nero Hawley on display at the Trumbull Historical Society in Trumbull on Friday. Hawley was born into slavery, enlisted in Washington's army, and became a businessman and landowner in Trumbull after the war. Local teachers and THS board members Jennifer Winschel and Meredith Ramsey used the book in their primary research for class assignments during Black History Month.
Meredith Ramsey, a history at Wilton High School, left, and Jennifer Winschel, a music teacher at Hillcrest Middle School in Trumbull, pose together with a book about Nero Hawley and a display to him inside the Trumbull Historical Society in Trumbull on Friday. Hawley was born into slavery, enlisted in Washington’s army, and became a businessman and landowner in Trumbull after the war. Winschel and Ramsey, who are THS board members, used the book in their primary research for class assignments during Black History Month.
TRUMBULL — The life of Nero Hawley reads so much like a movie script it seems hard to believe Hollywood hasn’t filmed it.
Born into slavery and given away as a wedding gift at age 17, he served with distinction in George Washington’s Continental Army before becoming a prominent businessman and landowner, all while spending two decades emancipating five other members of his family.