Trumbull's Main Street Dollars program back for another round

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — As a local business owner, Susan Palozzo of City Line Florist likes to be busy. She particularly likes seeing Trumbull residents turning up at the store around the holidays to pick up flowers and gifts for loved ones.
That's part of why Palozzo, who co-owns City Line, participated in Trumbull's Main Street Dollars program. The program — funded through a $5,000 grant from United Illuminating — provided $10 vouchers for residents to spent at selected businesses, including City Line. Residents would have to spend $20 at a participating business to apply the certificate.