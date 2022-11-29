Trumbull's Main Street Dollars program back for another round

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — As a local business owner, Susan Palozzo of City Line Florist likes to be busy. She particularly likes seeing Trumbull residents turning up at the store around the holidays to pick up flowers and gifts for loved ones.

That's part of why Palozzo, who co-owns City Line, participated in Trumbull's Main Street Dollars program. The program — funded through a $5,000 grant from United Illuminating — provided $10 vouchers for residents to spent at selected businesses, including City Line. Residents would have to spend $20 at a participating business to apply the certificate.

The program was meant to boost local merchants and, in Palozzo's eyes, it worked.

"It’s nice to see local people shopping in our store," she said. "It was successful last year and customers love the discount."

So when she was offered a chance to participate in the program again this year, she was eager to do so. This year's Main Street Dollars program will run from Dec. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31 of next year. Once again, residents will be given $10 certificates that they can apply after spending a minimum of $20 at local businesses.

Last year, three local businesses participated — City Line, Pure Poetry, and Plasko's Farm. This year, those same businesses will participate, along with new additions Next Chapter Books, Escapology and Xperiment Virtual Reality.

Trumbull Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar said the additional businesses were chosen because town officials wanted to give local shoppers some choices. For instance, both Escapology (a locally-run escape room) and Xperiment are experience-oriented businesses.

"People may want to give these (experiences) as a gift or take families there during the holidays," she said.

Next Chapter is Trumbull's only bookstore, and is staffed primarily with students from Trumbull's ELITE program. ELITE, which stands for Educating Learners in Transition Environments, provides services, including job training and work opportunities, for students with disabilities.

"It's a great gift opportunity," Bakalar said, citing not just the books, but other items, such as wreaths that have been handmade by the ELITE students.

Xperiment owner Igor Lotkin said he's excited to participate in this year's event.

"I thought it would be a great opportunity," he said. "I hope it will bring some local business and more customers."

Last year's Main Street Dollars program used $2,880 of the $5,000 in grant money. This year's effort will use the remainder of the funding, and Bakalar said the hope is to add funds and businesses every year.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said she was "extremely excited" for the return of the Main Street Dollars program.

"The program offers residents an opportunity to get a discount and be able to support six of our independent, locally owned and operated businesses," she said. "We hope residents will be as enthusiastic as last year."

Residents can pick up certificates at the Economic and Community Development Office at Trumbull Town Hall, or at the Trumbull Senior Center on Priscilla Place.