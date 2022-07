This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — When the new Long Hill Market opened last year, it signaled a turning point in Trumbull for some.

The plaza at 6450 Main St. was in development for several years. It was built on the blighted site of the former Marissa’s restaurant, and now contains such businesses as Dunkin’, Elevate Physical Therapy, Summer Evans Studio, Premier Martial Arts and the Italian restaurant Ecco, which opened earlier this year.

Soon, the 16,000-square-foot marketplace will hit another benchmark. One of the property’s owners, Michael Cerreta, said the two remaining vacant spaces in the plaza could be occupied within the next few months. One of the new tenants has already signed the lease, he said, and he’s just waiting for the other to do so.

“We have no more empty spots,” Cerreta said. “These are the perfect mixed use tenants to go with the rest of our tenants.”

The tenant that has signed the lease is the luxury brow and body hair removal studio Bare Skin & Wax. The other tenant, whom Cerreta didn’t want to name until the lease is finalized, is a recreational business.

He said the new tenants are an excellent fit with the other businesses in the plaza. Cerreta pointed out that, for example, clients of Summer Evans Studio — which is a hair salon — might be interested in stopping by Bare Skin after an appointment, and vice versa.

“We don’t want anyone to compete,” he said. “We want everyone to thrive off each other.”

Cerreta said he hopes that the new businesses will be moved into the plaza in the next three to four months. Once they are settled, there will be a total of nine vendors in the space.

The plaza was the long-time home to Marisa’s, which spent nearly two decades before it was converted into the Cast Iron Chop House in 2016. That restaurant relocated to New Haven the following year.

The new plaza is part of the ongoing development of Trumbull’s Long Hill area. In January, Robert Von Ancken bought the property at nearby 6515 Main St. in hopes of filling its remaining vacancies and doing some cosmetic improvements.

Trumbull economic and community development director Rina Bakalar said the occupation of the remaining spaces at Long Hill Market is a welcome step forward.

“This completes a great mix of businesses in the Long Hill Market complex,” she said. “The Long Hill Green area is increasingly a destination for dining, services, recreation and other amenities.”