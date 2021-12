TRUMBULL — Responding to a skyrocketing need, the Kennedy Center is now selling COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits.

The center has ordered 17,500 kits — for a total of 35,000 tests, said Kennedy Center President and CEO Rick Sebastian. He said 23,000 tests have already been reserved.

Roughly half of the tests have already arrived and will be available for some people to pick up Thursday at the Kennedy Center’s Palm & Able retail stores at 874 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton and 39 Lindeman Drive in Trumbull.

“If people ordered in-store pick-up, they will get a notification today,” Sebastian said on Thursday.

He said when the center’s officials began hearing about the shortage of testing kits, they started reaching out to their suppliers. Not only did they secure the 35,000 tests, but Sebastian said it’s likely that the center will be able to get more tests once these sell out. The kits are available for $15 plus shipping when applicable.

The Kennedy Center, which provides services, support and employment to people with disabilities, is also making the test — and a full range of personal protective equipment — available through its http://www.palmandable.com retail web portal. PPE equipment available through The Kennedy Center include KN95, N95 and disposable masks, gloves, disinfectants, face shields and SafePass San-Air decontamination systems.

Now in its 70th year, the Kennedy Center provides services, supports and employment to more than 2,000 individuals annually in more than 110 communities throughout Connecticut and the state of New York.

But Sebastian said the Kennedy Center doesn’t just provide help to those with disabilities and their families, but to the general public as well.

“This takes us to a very different level, where we get to support a larger community need,” he said.