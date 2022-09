This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — After multiple delays, it looks the Trumbull location of a popular restaurant could open within a few weeks.

Jonathan Gibbons, owner of Fryborg — a restaurant best known for its hand-cut fries that already has a Milford location and a food truck to its name — said, as long as he passes a few town inspections, the Trumbull outpost of the restaurant should be set to open the first week of October.

"I'm working with the town to get final approvals," Gibbons said. "I'm excited to open soon because Trumbull has been so supportive."

Late last year, Gibbons got approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission to convert the Broadway Road building that once housed Trumbull Pharmacy into a Fryborg location. Gibbons originally had hoped that the restaurant would open in May, but multiple factors — including supply issues — slowed the project down.

The project's estimated opening was then pushed to August, but, once again, was delayed as Gibbons waited on the completion of some contract work.

But this time, both Gibbons and town economic and community development director Rina Bakalar are confident that the restaurant will be able to open its doors in early October. Bakalar said, if the business is open by that first week in October, Gibbons plans to participate in Trumbull's restaurant week, which is slated to take place Oct. 7 to 14.

During the week, participating restaurants will offer one of three deals — a fixed price menu, a buy-one get-one meal deal, or some other kind of giveaway with purchase.

Bakalar said 15 restaurants have already agreed to participate and Fryborg would be the 16th. Though restaurant week can be tough for a brand new restaurant, Bakalar said Fryborg, as a casual restaurant, should do fine.

"I think the model he has works perfectly," she said. "I do think it will announce him into the community. We look forward to helping him publicize his new business at the same time."