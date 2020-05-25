Trumbull’s Community Emergency Response Team makes their 1,000th home meal delivery

Since March, Trumbull’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) has been making home deliveries of meals to Trumbull residents who may have otherwise gone without.

Last week, Trumbull CERT reached a milestone when they made their 1,000th home meal delivery.

Working with the staff at the Trumbull Senior Center, Social Services and the Trumbull Food Pantry, Trumbull CERT has been delivering Meals on Wheel and grocery items for the last nine weeks due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Trumbull Food Pantry is located at the Trumbull Senior Center, 23 Priscilla Place, and delivers Meals on Wheels and food pantry/grocery items to seniors and others in need. Income restrictions do not apply.

For anyone needing assistance, call 203-452-5136 and leave a message and your call will be returned.