Trumbull’s Christ Church: Doors may be closed, but hearts still open

Christ Episcopal Church Tashua in Trumbull, Conn. on Tuesday, December 17, 2018.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to limit the activities people can do safely, Christ Episcopal Church in Trumbull is offering online services, readings, music and more. In addition, Pastor Jane Jeuland is offering children’s ministry, addressing questions like “Did God create the coronavirus?”

“Our church doors may be closed but our hearts are still open,” Jeuland said. “We are here to listen and offer prayer for peace and for an end to this virus.”

Jeuland said residents also can make prayer requests and inform the church of pastoral needs by calling 203-268-5566. There is also a prayer button on the website. Jeuland and the other pastoral leaders are also happy to speak to people and pray over the phone, she said.

“Anyone is welcome to join us during one of our two weekly prayer group conference calls,” she said. “People may offer prayers for those in the group and the world or may pray in silence during this time and hear the prayers of others.”

The conference call Prayer Group is hosted by members of the Pastoral Care team.

Christ Church is continuing to support local food banks with donations, but as the stock of foodstuffs dwindles the church is asking for monetary donations too, which will be forwarded. Christ Church recently added a ‘Help Us Help Others’ button to its website to facilitate on-line donations. Senior Warden Todd Rossel has filmed a message explaining the feature, along with instructions on how people can donate.