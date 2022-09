TRUMBULL — Managing an elementary school takes a lot of time and energy, and doesn't allow much time for reflection.

So when Booth Hill Principal Dana Pierce learned earlier this year that the Connecticut Department of Education had nominated Booth Hill to be a National Blue Ribbon school, he saw it as a unique opportunity. While applying for consideration for the national honor, he and his staff had to review everything the school had accomplished over the past year.

"It was so invigorating and inspiring," Pierce said. "It was great for us to look back and validate all the work we had done. It was really re-energizing."

Another shot of energy came on Thursday, when U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Booth Hill as a National Blue Ribbon School. Only four Connecticut schools received the honor this year. The other three are E.O. Smith High School in Storrs, Great Plain School in Danbury and Whiting Lane School in West Hartford.

Nationwide, 297 schools received the honor, which is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Booth Hill received recognition as an Exemplary High-Performing School and is among the state's highest performing schools, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Trumbull Superintendent of Schools Martin J. Semmel said he was proud to see the school receive the honor.

"This recognition from the National Blue Ribbon program is such an honor and a validation of all of the hard work of our students, teachers,

parents, and support staff at Booth Hill and across the district," he said. "We are honored that Booth Hill was chosen to represent the exemplary work of teachers and students across all of Connecticut schools.”

Booth Hill has 515 students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Pierce said there are many ways in which he feels the school excels, and one is its connection to the community at large.

"It’s really important to us to develop strong bonds with students and families," he said. "When kids walk through the door at Booth Hill, we become (another) parent."

Pierce also praised the school's depth of instruction, and said its curriculum is always evolving to meet the needs of the student body.

"My staff goes way above and beyond," he said. "It's inspiring to walk in here every day."

The National Blue Ribbon Awards will be presented formally to schools on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 in Washington, D.C.