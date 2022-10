This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Booth Hill School in Trumbull kicked off its week-long Blue Ribbon celebration with a ribbon-cutting on Monday.

In September, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized Booth Hill as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Nationwide, 297 schools received the honor, which is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Booth Hill received recognition as an Exemplary High-Performing School, as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Only four Connecticut schools received the honor of being a National Blue Ribbon School this year. The other three are E.O. Smith High School in Storrs, Great Plain School in Danbury and Whiting Lane School in West Hartford.