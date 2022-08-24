Trumbull’s Amanda Mammana wows again on ‘America’s Got Talent’

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 2 1 of 2 Greg Gayne for NBC / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 2 Kevin Winter / Getty Images Show More Show Less



TRUMBULL — Amanda Mammana once again wowed judges with her vocal skills on the NBC competition show “America’s Got Talent” during a live performance Tuesday night. She will learn tonight whether she will make it through to the next round of competition.

Mammana, 19, turned heads when she appeared on the show last month. The Christian Heritage School graduate spoke about how she lived with a speech impediment, but that she didn’t stutter when she sang. At that time, she performed her original song “Back to Life,” got glowing reviews from the show’s judges and advanced to the next round of competition.