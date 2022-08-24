Skip to main content
News

Trumbull’s Amanda Mammana wows again on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Amanda Cuda

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Terry Crews with Trumbull resident Amanda Mammana on NBC's "America's Got Talent."
1of2

Terry Crews with Trumbull resident Amanda Mammana on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Greg Gayne for NBC / Contributed photo

TRUMBULL — Amanda Mammana once again wowed judges with her vocal skills on the NBC competition show “America’s Got Talent” during a live performance Tuesday night. She will learn tonight whether she will make it through to the next round of competition.

Mammana, 19, turned heads when she appeared on the show last month. The Christian Heritage School graduate spoke about how she lived with a speech impediment, but that she didn’t stutter when she sang. At that time, she performed her original song “Back to Life,” got glowing reviews from the show’s judges and advanced to the next round of competition.

On Tuesday, she sang another song she had written, “Worth Fighting For,” and received raves from each of the show’s judges, including the infamously prickly Simon Cowell.

“What a difference from the shy person we met when we first met,” Cowell said.

Fellow judge Howie Mandel told Mammana that his own son had struggled with a stutter, and he was moved both by her performance and her story.

“It was heroic and beautiful,” he said.

Before Mammana’s performance on Tuesday, the show played an interview with Mammana in which she described the path that led to her competing. She spoke about how she always loved music, but, when she developed a stutter at age 10, she wasn’t sure she could still pursue her art.

“I didn’t understand what was happening to me,” she said. “They haven’t really found a reason why it started.”

Ultimately, her stutter didn’t prove to be an obstacle to her gift for music. Or, as host Terry Crews said before he introducing Mammana on Tuesday’s show, “She’s proven that you can’t bury the light.”

Viewers were asked to vote on their favorite performers from Tuesday’s show. On tonight’s episode, two contestants will be picked to move to the final round.

Photo of Amanda Cuda
Written By
Amanda Cuda

Though she grew up in Michigan, Amanda Cuda is from Connecticut originally and moved here shortly after graduating from Michigan State University. She has worked for the Connecticut Post in a variety positions, including town reporter, features writer, TV columnist and health editor. She's a married mother of twins who loves reading, watching TV and rooting for the Michigan State Spartans.