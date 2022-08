After weeks of rave reviews, Trumbull resident Amanda Mammana was eliminated from the NBC talent competition “America’s Got Talent.”

The decision, based on votes from viewers, was made during Wednesday night’s episode of the show.

For more than a month, the 19-year-old won hearts with her stirring vocals, original songs and moving personal story. Mammana has had a stutter since age 10, and during her audition for “America’s Got Talent,” she talked about how she doesn’t stutter when she sings.

She moved the show’s judges with her performances, both in the audition and during Tuesday night’s live performance show.

“You have overcome so much,” judge Sofia Vergara said on Tuesday’s show, following Mammana’s performance Tuesday night of her original song “Worth Fighting For.”

During Wednesday’s tense, hour-long results show, it momentarily seemed like Mammana would be one of the two contestants from this week’s round of live performances who would make it into the finals.

About 18 minutes into the episode, host Terry Crews revealed that Mammana had made it into the top five. But, when the group was pared down to three, Mammana didn’t make it through. Ultimately, the two performers who made it through were Nicholas Ribs and Sara James.

Mammana is a graduate of Christian Heritage School and, after Wednesday’s show, the school posted a supportive message for Mammana on its Facebook page.

“CHS Alum Amanda Michelle Mammana showed the world that obstacles can be overcome, that beauty can come from struggle, and that gifts from the Lord will always be unwrapped and used for His glory by those who love Him,” the message read. “Amanda, thank you for shining your light, lifting your voice, and walking in His confidence. Your journey has just begun and we walk this path with you.”

The message also mentioned that Mammana will perform this weekend at CT CityFest, at Seaside Park in Bridgeport. The two-day free event is being sponsored by more than 175 churches, organizations and businesses throughout Southwest Connecticut. Mammana will perform on Sunday.

A full schedule of events is available online at www.cityfest.org.