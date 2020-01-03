Trumbull restaurant inspections - Which eateries failed?

Trumbull health inspectors issued failing grades to two local eateries in December. Failing was Charley’s Philly Steak for holding food at improper temperatures and Parker Steaks & Scotch for having deeply dented cans on the shelf. The cans were discarded during the inspector’s visit, according to the report.

Although seemingly a minor violation, dented cans are a significant health concern. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends discarding any can with a dent more than a finger-width deep, and any can with a dent on any seam.

The primary danger of serving food from a dented can is the potential spread of botulism, a rare but serious illness that attacks the body’s nervous system. It can result from air and bacteria entering a can through a pinhole-sized opening.

Food held at improper temperature can allow bacteria to grow.

Health inspectors visit restaurants quarterly, and grade them on a numerical scale, with 100 points being a perfect score. Inspectors deduct between one and four points for any one of 62 possible violations. Any score under 80 is considered a failure, as is even a single uncorrected violation of a 4-point risk factor. Inspectors issue 4-point deductions for violations such as improper food-holding temperatures, damaged food cans and inadequate hand-washing facilities. Lesser violations can include leaving scoops in the ice machine, missing or inaccurate food thermometers and uncovered trash cans. Restaurants that receive 4-point violations can be required to correct them on the spot. For the most severe violations, the restaurant can have its license revoked and be shut down.

In December, inspectors visited 23 establishments, issuing scores from 84 to 100, with the congregate kitchen at Stern Village and the cafe at the Medical Arts Pharmacy receiving perfect scores.

So how did the other Trumbull restaurants do?

7-Eleven - 98

Alltown Trumbull - 99

Bow Tie Cinemas - 97

Charley’s Philly Steak - 93 (failed due to cut tomatoes, ham, and American cheese held above 50 degrees. Charley’s received a score of 99 at a re-inspection two weeks later)

THA Congregate Kitchen 100

Ichiro Hibachi & Sushi - 87

Karobean Kitchen - 90

Italia Pizza & Pasta - 96

Layla’s Falafel - 94

Mici Asian Bistro - 98

Maefair Health Cafe - 97

Medical Arts Pharmacy - 100

Middlebrook Farms - 98

Panera - 97

Parker Steaks & Scotch - 84 (failed due to deeply dented cans, inspector also noted the light covers in the women’s bathroom had a build up of bugs)

Poke n Ramen - 95

Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen - 95

Sitting Duck Tavern - 87

St. Vincent Special Needs - 96

Target Pizza - 91

The Cookie Workshop - 98

Trumbull Marriott - 91

Wahlburger’s - 89