Trumbull residents will receive park stickers in mail

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Dmitri Paris have announced that beginning this year, Trumbull residents will receive their annual park stickers in the mail. In the past, residents had to visit the Parks and Recreation Department or send their documentation to the Department in order to receive their stickers. The stickers will be mailed with the motor vehicle tax bills.

“We believe this will improve the process and make it easier for Trumbull residents to visit our beautiful parks,” stated Tesoro. “It will be a great value to our residents, especially our seniors and working families who may not be able to make it to the Parks and Recreation Department during the day.”

To accomplish the change to mailing park stickers, the effective dates of the stickers must be changed to coincide with the tax bill delivery date. Therefore, in this year’s tax bill residents will see a new blue park sticker with a valid date from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. These stickers will be enforced beginning July 15, 2020. The previously issued red 2019 and green 2020 park stickers will be void after July 15, 2020.

The Parks and Recreation Department is able to issue up to four stickers per motor vehicle tax bill. Additional stickers are available by contacting the Department at recreation@trumbull-ct.gov. Residents who receive more than one sticker should be careful to apply the correct sticker to the vehicle with a corresponding license plate.

For residents who lease their vehicles and do not receive a motor vehicle tax bill, the park stickers will be sent in a separate mailing. That mailing will be sent out at approximately the same time as the motor vehicle tax bills. Anyone with a leased vehicle that is not registered in Trumbull should contact the Department to request a park sticker.

“The First Selectman asked us to provide this new benefit to residents, and we were able to do so through a collaboration between the Tax Collector’s Office and our department. We’re glad we could streamline the process for our residents,” stated Paris.