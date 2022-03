Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

TRUMBULL — The last chance for town residents to appeal their property assessments is fast approaching.

In the fall of 2021, as required by Connecticut law, the town underwent a property revaluation. The state requires every municipality to do a revaluation every five years. A revaluation is the process of appraising all real property according to its full and fair value in order to spread the tax burden equitably across the town.